Lula Advocates Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 00:36 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defended his proposal for peace talks involving both Russia and Ukraine in a call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Brazil's presidential palace on Monday.
Lula's special advisor Celso Amorim has already signed, along with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a statement calling for negotiations "recognized by both Russia and Ukraine."
