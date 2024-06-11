Lula Advocates Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defended his proposal for peace talks involving both Russia and Ukraine in a call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Brazil's presidential palace on Monday.

Lula's special advisor Celso Amorim has already signed, along with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a statement calling for negotiations "recognized by both Russia and Ukraine."

