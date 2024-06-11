Austria Sets Date for National Council Elections

Austria will hold a general election on Sept. 29, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday, allowing parliament to fulfill its full five-year term as had been widely expected.

"At tomorrow's cabinet meeting, Sept. 29 will be set as the date of the National Council elections," Nehammer said on social media platform X, referring to the lower house.

