Austria Sets Date for National Council Elections
Austria will hold its general election on September 29, as announced by Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The election date allows the parliament to complete its full five-year term as expected. Nehammer confirmed the date on social media platform X, specifically referencing the National Council elections.
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-06-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 18:57 IST
- Country:
- Austria
Austria will hold a general election on Sept. 29, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday, allowing parliament to fulfill its full five-year term as had been widely expected.
"At tomorrow's cabinet meeting, Sept. 29 will be set as the date of the National Council elections," Nehammer said on social media platform X, referring to the lower house.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Full majority, just majority, hung parliament: S&P Global Market Intelligence analyses scenarios and road ahead for India
Iran Re-Elects Qalibaf as Parliament Speaker Amid Hardline Dominance
Switzerland's Parliament Moves to Expel Russian Spies Ahead of Ukraine Summit
"A Symbol of Self-Reliance and Aspiration:" Om Birla as New Parliament House marks one Year
Ahead of presidential vote, Iran's Parliament re-elects former Revolutionary Guards Commander as Speaker