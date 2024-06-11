Left Menu

Austria Sets Date for National Council Elections

Austria will hold its general election on September 29, as announced by Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The election date allows the parliament to complete its full five-year term as expected. Nehammer confirmed the date on social media platform X, specifically referencing the National Council elections.

Austria will hold a general election on Sept. 29, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday, allowing parliament to fulfill its full five-year term as had been widely expected.

"At tomorrow's cabinet meeting, Sept. 29 will be set as the date of the National Council elections," Nehammer said on social media platform X, referring to the lower house.

