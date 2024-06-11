PM Modi 3.0 cabinet has blend of experience, competence and finest minds: BJP leader CR Kesavan

BJP leader CR Kesavan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 3.0 cabinet has a blend of experience, competence and the finest minds in the country. BJP leader CR Kesavan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's 3.0 cabinet very strongly signals commitment, continuity, competence, conviction and clarity. Yesterday we saw that the prime minister in the first files signed was giving the 17th instalment of PM Samman Nidhi for 9.3 crore. The team Modi ji assembled has a blend of experience, competence and the finest minds in our country. It's a very strong team."

He further said that in the first cabinet meeting under the PM Awas Yojana 3 crore houses have been sanctioned apart from the existing 4.21 crore houses that have been completed for eligible poor families under the housing schemes in the last 10 years. "This shows the commitment and continuity of PM Modi's pioneering reforms for inclusive growth and social welfare. PM Modi said that PMO should be the people's PMO, and all of us should put the nation first. This clarity of vision and conviction is very inspiring," he added.

He further took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and said that he had a lack of grace as he did not wish PM Modi and his new team. He further said, "I also want to underline while all the world leaders are celebrating this great victory of Indian democracy and Modi ji's historic third term Rahul Gandhi, I would say poor taste and lack of grace have not even wished Modi ji and the new team."

PM Modi kicked off his third term in office by authorising the release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi, which aims to benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crores. After signing the file, PM Modi said, "Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."

PM Modi chaired his first Union Cabinet meeting after taking the oath as PM of his third term and decided to provide assistance to 3 crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)