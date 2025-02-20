Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Congress Criticizes 2025-26 State Budget as Deceptive

Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, criticized the 2025-26 state Budget as 'disappointing' and 'deceptive', accusing it of presenting misleading statistics. He highlighted issues like increasing debt, low per capita income, neglected farmers' concerns, and inadequate women's plans. The BJP government was also accused of self-praise and negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has launched a scathing attack on the newly presented 2025-26 state Budget, calling it a 'disappointing' exercise in deception. During the assembly session, Rai accused the Yogi Adityanath government of inflating figures to hide its inefficiencies.

Rai pointed to the Comptroller and Auditor General's report, indicating an actual increase in the state's financial burden, rising to Rs 6,67,106.03 crore as of March 31, 2024. He also criticized the government for falsely claiming a rise in per capita income, noting that Uttar Pradesh ranks 28th among Indian states.

The Congress leader highlighted neglect in agricultural initiatives and women's development, alleging incomplete support for farmers and inadequate policies for women's empowerment. He accused the government of manipulating employment statistics, presenting a grim picture of 'Yogi Raj' regarding education and inflation.

