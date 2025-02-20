Haryana Congress Expels Leaders Amidst Civic Polls Turmoil
The Haryana Congress has expelled seven leaders for 'anti-party' activities ahead of upcoming civic polls. The expulsion, effective immediately for six years, targets leaders including former district presidents and senior figures. This move comes as Congress strives to reclaim political ground after a decade out of power in Haryana.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:24 IST
The Haryana Congress expelled seven leaders on Thursday for engaging in 'anti-party' activities ahead of next month's civic polls.
The decision, enforced by Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, bars these leaders from the party for six years. Among those expelled are former District Congress Committee presidents and senior local figures.
This action reflects Congress' efforts to regain influence in Haryana, having been out of power for over ten years and facing challenges from the ruling BJP in the forthcoming local elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
