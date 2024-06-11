Left Menu

High-Profile Testimonies: Bragg and Colangelo to Appear Before Judiciary Committee Post-Trump Sentencing

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Prosecutor Michael Colangelo are set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on July 12. This follows the sentencing of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. The event promises to be a high-stakes discussion.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on July 12, the day after former U.S. President Donald Trump is sentenced in his hush money case, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Michael Colangelo is also expected to testify, according to the report. A Manhattan jury last month found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

