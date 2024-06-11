High-Profile Testimonies: Bragg and Colangelo to Appear Before Judiciary Committee Post-Trump Sentencing

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on July 12, the day after former U.S. President Donald Trump is sentenced in his hush money case, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Michael Colangelo is also expected to testify, according to the report. A Manhattan jury last month found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

