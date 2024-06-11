Jordanian Foreign Minister Calls Out Israel on Gaza Conflict
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:59 IST
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Tuesday that the credibility of international law was at stake if Israel refused to abide by a U.N. Security Council resolution for a plan to end the war in Gaza.
Speaking at a news conference in Jordan, he said Israel had become a "pariah state".
