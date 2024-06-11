Left Menu

Jordanian Foreign Minister Calls Out Israel on Gaza Conflict

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stated that international law's credibility is at risk if Israel ignores a U.N. Security Council resolution to end the Gaza war. Speaking in Jordan, Safadi labeled Israel as a 'pariah state'.

Ayman Safadi
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Tuesday that the credibility of international law was at stake if Israel refused to abide by a U.N. Security Council resolution for a plan to end the war in Gaza.

Speaking at a news conference in Jordan, he said Israel had become a "pariah state".

