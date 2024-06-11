Left Menu

Middle East Diplomats Urge Israel to Abide by UN Ceasefire Resolution

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi pressed Israel to follow the UN Security Council resolution for a Gaza ceasefire. Both emphasized the importance of international law. The UN-approved truce, backed by U.S. President Joe Biden, has yet to receive formal responses from Hamas or Israel.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:27 IST
Middle East Diplomats Urge Israel to Abide by UN Ceasefire Resolution

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi urged Israel to abide by the United Nations Security Council resolution for a plan to end the war in Gaza.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Jordan on Tuesday, Safadi said the credibility of international law was at stake if Israel refused to abide by the resolution. "As long as Israel continues its aggression, it will become more of a pariah state," Safadi added.

Shoukry also stated that the Security Council's resolution was "obligatory and should be respected". The United Nations Security Council on Monday backed a proposal outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was welcomed by both Hamas and its rival Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas. But Qatari and Egyptian mediators have not received formal replies from Hamas or Israel to the U.N.-backed truce proposal, an official close to the talks told Reuters. During the same news conference, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffith said the situation in Gaza's city of Rafah had turned into a "worse nightmare than was predicted".

Griffith added that if allegations that the United States' Gaza pier was used in Israel's Rafah military operation were true, "they are very concerning". The joint press conference took place shortly after an international conference discussing humanitarian response to Gaza concluded in Jordan.

The Jordanian foreign minister said the conference urged opening border crossings in Gaza, saying that obstacles put by Israel were in "violation of international law".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

