Odisha's New Deputy Chief Ministers: Experience Meets Fresh Perspective

Odisha's political landscape is poised for a significant shift as the state prepares to swear in its new deputy chief ministers on Wednesday. Bringing together varying depths of political savvy, six-time MLA and former minister K V Singh Deo will collaborate with debutant legislator Pravati Parida.

Hailing from the erstwhile royal family of Patnagarh, Deo marks his sixth tenure in the Odisha assembly from the Patnagarh constituency. His past roles include serving as Minister of Industry and Public Enterprise during the BJP-BJD coalition governance from 2000 to 2009. He is married to Sangeeta Kumari Devi, a four-time MP from Bolangir.

Meanwhile, Parida steps into political office for the first time, representing the Nimapara seat after three prior electoral defeats. She secured her law degree from Utkal University in 1995 and has been an advocate in the Orissa High Court since. Parida also completed a postgraduate degree in Public Administration in 2005 from the same institution.

The BJP's victory in Odisha, capturing 78 out of the 147 assembly seats, ushers in a new era by ending the 24-year reign of the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD. The swearing-in ceremony for the new administration will take place at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)