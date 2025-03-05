Naveen Patnaik Criticizes BJP: 'You Can't Erase Biju Patnaik's Legacy'
BJD president Naveen Patnaik criticized the BJP government in Odisha, accusing them of erasing his father Biju Patnaik's legacy. He condemned the state's decision to delink Biju's name from Panchayati Raj Divas and rename the Biju Krida Puraskar. Patnaik emphasized that public love for Biju remains strong.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
BJD president Naveen Patnaik has openly accused the BJP government in Odisha of engaging in 'immature politics' following their decision to delink his father, Biju Patnaik's name, from the Panchayati Raj Divas.
Addressing the controversy, Patnaik highlighted that for three decades, Panchayati Raj Divas was observed on March 5 to honor Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary, but the BJP government has changed the date to April 24.
Patnaik expressed disappointment over the attempt to rename awards and alleged attacks on Biju's statues, arguing that these actions have only strengthened public admiration for his father's legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Politics: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Discusses E-Khata and Power-Sharing Dynamics
Adhikari's Accusation: Changing Demography & Divisive Politics in West Bengal
Language Politics and the Three-Language Policy Debate in Tamil Nadu
BJP Leaders Protest Against Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Appeasement Politics
Mayawati Slams Congress: A Political Rebuttal Rooted in Ambedkar's Legacy