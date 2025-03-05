Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Criticizes BJP: 'You Can't Erase Biju Patnaik's Legacy'

BJD president Naveen Patnaik criticized the BJP government in Odisha, accusing them of erasing his father Biju Patnaik's legacy. He condemned the state's decision to delink Biju's name from Panchayati Raj Divas and rename the Biju Krida Puraskar. Patnaik emphasized that public love for Biju remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:14 IST
Naveen Patnaik Criticizes BJP: 'You Can't Erase Biju Patnaik's Legacy'
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

BJD president Naveen Patnaik has openly accused the BJP government in Odisha of engaging in 'immature politics' following their decision to delink his father, Biju Patnaik's name, from the Panchayati Raj Divas.

Addressing the controversy, Patnaik highlighted that for three decades, Panchayati Raj Divas was observed on March 5 to honor Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary, but the BJP government has changed the date to April 24.

Patnaik expressed disappointment over the attempt to rename awards and alleged attacks on Biju's statues, arguing that these actions have only strengthened public admiration for his father's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025