Naveen Patnaik Criticizes BJP: 'You Can't Erase Biju Patnaik's Legacy'

BJD president Naveen Patnaik has openly accused the BJP government in Odisha of engaging in 'immature politics' following their decision to delink his father, Biju Patnaik's name, from the Panchayati Raj Divas.

Addressing the controversy, Patnaik highlighted that for three decades, Panchayati Raj Divas was observed on March 5 to honor Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary, but the BJP government has changed the date to April 24.

Patnaik expressed disappointment over the attempt to rename awards and alleged attacks on Biju's statues, arguing that these actions have only strengthened public admiration for his father's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)