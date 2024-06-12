Biden Vows Collaboration with France's Elected Leaders Amid Political Upheaval

U.S. President Joe Biden will work with the Democratically elected leaders of France, no matter who they are, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron rolled the dice on his political future on Sunday, calling snap legislative elections for later this month after he was trounced in the European Union vote by Marine Le Pen's far-right party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)