Biden Vows Collaboration with France's Elected Leaders Amid Political Upheaval
U.S. President Joe Biden is committed to working with the democratically elected leaders of France, regardless of their political affiliation, as stated by White House spokesman John Kirby. This pledge comes as French President Emmanuel Macron faces political uncertainty following snap legislative elections called after a defeat by Marine Le Pen's far-right party.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2024 01:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 01:13 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will work with the Democratically elected leaders of France, no matter who they are, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
French President Emmanuel Macron rolled the dice on his political future on Sunday, calling snap legislative elections for later this month after he was trounced in the European Union vote by Marine Le Pen's far-right party.
