Biden Pledges Steady Alliance with France Amid Political Uncertainties
U.S. President Joe Biden remains committed to working with France's elected leaders, despite recent instability. White House spokesman John Kirby emphasized that France is a crucial ally. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for snap legislative elections following a significant defeat to Marine Le Pen's far-right party in the EU vote.
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 01:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 01:37 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will work with the democratically elected leaders of France, no matter who they are, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
French President Emmanuel Macron rolled the dice on his political future on Sunday, calling snap legislative elections for later this month after he was trounced in the European Union vote by Marine Le Pen's far-right party. "France is our oldest ally. And we will always work with whoever the French people decide to elect as their representatives," Kirby said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- France
- Macron
- Le Pen
- White House
- elections
- political future
- alliance
- diplomacy
- EU vote
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ravi Kishan Predicts Opposition's Downfall in Lok Sabha Elections
"Congress is biggest enemy of minorities..." PM Modi explains why reservation is a key issue in 2024 elections
From Protests to Power: Young Climate Activists Eye EU Elections
Sri Lanka's Referendum Proposal: Delaying Elections for Economic Stability
Lalu Prasad's Bold Predictions for India's Political Future