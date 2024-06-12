Mohan Charan Majhi Sworn In as First BJP Chief Minister of Odisha
Four-time MLA and tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in as the first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha. The ceremony, held at Janata Maidan, witnessed attendance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, and BJP chief ministers. This marks the first BJP governance in the eastern state.
- Country:
- India
In a historic political shift, Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time MLA and tribal leader, was officially sworn in as Odisha's first BJP Chief Minister. The inauguration ceremony took place at Janata Maidan and was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside a host of Union ministers and chief ministers from BJP-governed states.
KV Singh Deo, BJP senior leader and Patnagarh MLA, and Pravati Parida from Nimapara, debut as deputy chief ministers. The oath of secrecy and office was administered by Governor Rabghubar Das.
This significant event marks the BJP's first government formation in Odisha, ending the 24-year dominance of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The saffron party secured a clear majority with 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly, establishing a new political era in the eastern state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi during rally in West Bengal visits Sri Sri Sarada Mayer Bari
I guarantee that Narendra Modi will not be prime minister on June 4: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Varanasi.
TMC takes cut money from Awas, mid-day meal projects: PM Narendra Modi in Bengal's Kakdwip.
From Tea Seller to Triumph: Narendra Modi's Monumental Journey
"Vote for re-electing Narendra Modi as PM..." Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon makes an appeal to voters