Left Menu

Mohan Charan Majhi Sworn In as First BJP Chief Minister of Odisha

Four-time MLA and tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in as the first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha. The ceremony, held at Janata Maidan, witnessed attendance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, and BJP chief ministers. This marks the first BJP governance in the eastern state.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:26 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi Sworn In as First BJP Chief Minister of Odisha
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic political shift, Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time MLA and tribal leader, was officially sworn in as Odisha's first BJP Chief Minister. The inauguration ceremony took place at Janata Maidan and was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside a host of Union ministers and chief ministers from BJP-governed states.

KV Singh Deo, BJP senior leader and Patnagarh MLA, and Pravati Parida from Nimapara, debut as deputy chief ministers. The oath of secrecy and office was administered by Governor Rabghubar Das.

This significant event marks the BJP's first government formation in Odisha, ending the 24-year dominance of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The saffron party secured a clear majority with 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly, establishing a new political era in the eastern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024