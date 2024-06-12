Mohan Charan Majhi Sworn In as First BJP Chief Minister of Odisha

In a historic political shift, Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time MLA and tribal leader, was officially sworn in as Odisha's first BJP Chief Minister. The inauguration ceremony took place at Janata Maidan and was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside a host of Union ministers and chief ministers from BJP-governed states.

KV Singh Deo, BJP senior leader and Patnagarh MLA, and Pravati Parida from Nimapara, debut as deputy chief ministers. The oath of secrecy and office was administered by Governor Rabghubar Das.

This significant event marks the BJP's first government formation in Odisha, ending the 24-year dominance of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The saffron party secured a clear majority with 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly, establishing a new political era in the eastern state.

