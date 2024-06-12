Left Menu

Jharkhand Congress Sets Up Lok Sabha Committees Ahead of Winter Assembly Polls

The Jharkhand Congress has established Lok Sabha constituency-wise committees for a comprehensive review of its performance ahead of the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for winter. These committees, expected to submit reports in 15 days, aim to identify weaknesses and formulate a strategic plan for the elections.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:49 IST
The Jharkhand Congress announced on Wednesday that it will form committees for each Lok Sabha constituency to thoroughly assess the party's performance in the state ahead of the winter assembly polls. A party official stated that this initiative seeks to pinpoint shortcomings and subsequently develop a strategic roadmap for the elections.

These review committees, which will deliver their findings within 15 days, were decided upon during the party's expanded executive committee meeting in Ranchi. The meeting, led by state party president Rajesh Thakur and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, aims to enhance the party's electoral strategy.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir explained to reporters, "We are creating committees for every Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand to conduct an exhaustive review of our party's performance, including in assembly segments." Mir underscored that the INDIA bloc had improved its performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections but still did not meet expectations.

Despite facing significant challenges such as attempts to destabilize the government and the imprisonment of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the party managed to win five seats. Mir emphasized the need for unwavering dedication and correction of past mistakes as the party gears up for the assembly elections.

