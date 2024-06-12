N Chandrababu Naidu's Historic 4th Term as Andhra Pradesh CM Begins

N Chandrababu Naidu swore in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, amid a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent BJP leaders. The event marked a significant political moment for the state's future.

Among the dignitaries were Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, who were also sworn in as ministers by the Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. PM Modi's gesture of hugging and congratulating Naidu underscored the close alliance.

The collective leadership of the NDA, including TDP, Janasena, and BJP, reaffirmed their commitment to elevating Andhra Pradesh to new heights. Union ministers and political figures lauded the new governance team, looking forward to a prosperous tenure for the state.

