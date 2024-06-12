Left Menu

N Chandrababu Naidu's Historic 4th Term as Andhra Pradesh CM Begins

N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for a fourth term, with the ceremony attended by PM Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders. The NDA government, comprising TDP, Janasena, and BJP, aims to take Andhra Pradesh to new heights of prosperity.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:09 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu's Historic 4th Term as Andhra Pradesh CM Begins
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

N Chandrababu Naidu swore in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, amid a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent BJP leaders. The event marked a significant political moment for the state's future.

Among the dignitaries were Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, who were also sworn in as ministers by the Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. PM Modi's gesture of hugging and congratulating Naidu underscored the close alliance.

The collective leadership of the NDA, including TDP, Janasena, and BJP, reaffirmed their commitment to elevating Andhra Pradesh to new heights. Union ministers and political figures lauded the new governance team, looking forward to a prosperous tenure for the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024