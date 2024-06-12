Left Menu

Tragic Boat Accident Claims Over 80 Lives in Congo's Mai-Ndombe Province

More than 80 people were killed in a boat accident on the River Kwa in Congo's Mai-Ndombe province. Overloaded vessels and night sailing contribute to frequent deadly incidents. The President calls for an investigation to prevent future disasters. Provincial governor Rita Bola Dula confirms ongoing investigations.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:57 IST
(Adds context) BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 12 (Reuters) - M ore than 80 people have been killed in a boat accident on the River Kwa in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Mai-Ndombe province, the country's presidency said on Wednesday.

Deadly boat accidents are common in the waters of Congo, where vessels are frequently loaded well beyond their capacity. The central African country has few tarred roads across its vast, forested territory, and river travel is common. "The President of the Republic is calling for an investigation into the true causes of this unfortunate incident, to prevent such a disaster from happening again in the future," the presidency said on X.

The incident was caused by night sailing, Rita Bola Dula, Mai-Ndombe province governor, told Reuters, adding that the investigations continued.

