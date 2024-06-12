Left Menu

Lopez Obrador Stands Firm on Judiciary Reforms Amid Market Fears

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declared on Wednesday that efforts to reform the judiciary will not be reversed due to market nervousness. Despite financial instability following Morena's strong performance in recent elections, Obrador insists on pursuing amendments, including replacing the Supreme Court with elected judges.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:57 IST
Lopez Obrador Stands Firm on Judiciary Reforms Amid Market Fears
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said that people are "mistaken" if they think that an effort to reform the country's judiciary will be reversed because of market nervousness.

"They are wrong, respectfully, if they are thinking that we are going to go back on reforming the judiciary, which is rotten, which is dominated by corruption, just because there is financial nervousness," Lopez Obrador said during his regular press conference. Mexican markets have been roiled since Lopez Obrador's ruling Morena party performed better than expected in the June 2 general elections, breathing life into stalled efforts to pass a

slate of constitutional reforms , including one which would replace an appointed Supreme Court with popularly elected judges.

Mexico's peso currency, a regional high achiever in recent years, has tumbled over 10% since the election, weakening at least 1.3% in early trading on Wednesday. In the lower house of Congress, Morena secured the

super-majority required to pass constitutional reforms, while coming just shy of the super-majority in the Senate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024