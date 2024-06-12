Inkatha Freedom Party Joins National Unity Government
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has opted to join a national unity government in South Africa alongside the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), its leader announced during a news conference on Wednesday.
12-06-2024
South Africa's Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has decided to be part of a government of national unity that includes the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), its leader told a news conference on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
