South Africa's Constitutional Court Halts Zuma's MK Party Bid

South Africa's constitutional court has dismissed an application by former president Jacob Zuma's MK party to halt the first post-election sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, as reported by a SABC politics reporter on social media platform X.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-06-2024 01:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 01:37 IST
South Africa's constitutional court has dismissed an application brought by former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party to stop the first post-election sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, a politics reporter for public broadcaster SABC posted on X.

