South Africa's Constitutional Court Halts Zuma's MK Party Bid
South Africa's constitutional court has dismissed an application by former president Jacob Zuma's MK party to halt the first post-election sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, as reported by a SABC politics reporter on social media platform X.
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-06-2024 01:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 01:37 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
