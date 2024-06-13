Left Menu

Argentina's Senate Approves Miliei's Controversial Reform and Tax Bills Amidst Protests

Argentina's Senate has given initial approval to President Javier Miliei's ambitious state overhaul and tax bills after a narrow vote. Despite fierce opposition and protests, these reforms aim to address the country's economic crisis, granting Miliei broad legislative powers in various sectors and incentivizing foreign investments.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 13-06-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 08:39 IST
Argentina's Senate has narrowly approved key state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Miliei, marking an initial legislative win for the libertarian leader. The vote, 37 to 36, came after an intense 11-hour debate marked by clashes between protesters and police outside Congress.

The legislation, which still requires an article-by-article vote and approval from the lower house, seeks to delegate extensive powers to Miliei in energy, pensions, and security, among other sectors. It includes controversial measures such as generous incentives for foreign investors and plans to privatize some state-owned firms.

With Argentina grappling with soaring inflation and recession, the bills have ignited fierce opposition. Protesters, including trade unions, fear the reforms threaten labor and pension rights. Analysts believe the successful passage of these laws is crucial for Miliei to demonstrate his ability to govern.

