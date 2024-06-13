Argentina's Senate Approves Miliei's Controversial Reform and Tax Bills Amidst Protests
Argentina's Senate has given initial approval to President Javier Miliei's ambitious state overhaul and tax bills after a narrow vote. Despite fierce opposition and protests, these reforms aim to address the country's economic crisis, granting Miliei broad legislative powers in various sectors and incentivizing foreign investments.
Argentina's Senate has narrowly approved key state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Miliei, marking an initial legislative win for the libertarian leader. The vote, 37 to 36, came after an intense 11-hour debate marked by clashes between protesters and police outside Congress.
The legislation, which still requires an article-by-article vote and approval from the lower house, seeks to delegate extensive powers to Miliei in energy, pensions, and security, among other sectors. It includes controversial measures such as generous incentives for foreign investors and plans to privatize some state-owned firms.
With Argentina grappling with soaring inflation and recession, the bills have ignited fierce opposition. Protesters, including trade unions, fear the reforms threaten labor and pension rights. Analysts believe the successful passage of these laws is crucial for Miliei to demonstrate his ability to govern.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mehbooba Mufti Faces FIR Over Protests During Elections
Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Bill Sparks Massive Protests in Georgia
BNM holds protests in Germany, Netherlands over continuing adverse effects of Pakistan's nuclear tests in 1998
Iran Opens Presidential Registration Amidst Tensions and Protests
BJP Protests Sparked by Jitendra Awhad's Ambedkar Poster Incident