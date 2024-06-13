Congress' govt took decisions for political gain: Rajasthan Dy CM Prem Chand Bairwa

After taking charge as convenor of Rajasthan's Cabinet sub-committee formed to review the status of newly formed districts, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Thursday accused the previous Congress-led government of Ashok Gehlot on taking decisions for political gains during their tenure. This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Rajasthan Government on Wednesday, constituted a cabinet sub-committee to review the current situations of 17 districts and three new divisions, formed during the tenure of Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM of Rajasthan Prem Chand Bairwa said, "The precious government of Ashok Gehlot has taken various decisions for political gain in their tenure. One of them was the formation of 17 new districts and three new divisions in the state." "Now our government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to review the status of newly formed 17 districts and three divisions in Rajasthan. We will discuss this with the officials and public representatives of the concerned districts. We will take their feedback and prepare our report. The prepared report will be then submitted to the CM Bhajan Lal Sharma."

The sub-committee constituted by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma consists of five members -- Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa and ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kanhaiyalal Meena, Suresh Rawat, and Hemant Meena. On questions of the functioning of the committee, Bairwa stated, "I will soon chair a meeting with other members of the committee to discuss about demarcation procedure of the newly formed districts and will gather more information about it."

Slamming the decision of the former Gehlot government, Bairwa asserted, "I think the previous government took the step of creating new districts incessantly. The decisions were taken without any administrative arrangements." He further said, "Even in college education, many colleges have been opened without administrative arrangements. Some colleges are lacking in several students while some lack in staff. We will review all the decisions and the right decision will be taken.

Earlier in August 2023, the Rajasthan cabinet led by then CM Ashok Gehlot had approved the proposal of a high-level committee to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state. Additionally, in October, the Congress government announced the formation of three new districts in the state, i.e., the formation of Malpura, Sujangarh, and Kuchaman City, due to which the number of districts in the state rose to 53.

Former CM Gehlot had then said that the decision had been taken "in consonance with a high-level panel". "According to public demand and the recommendation of a high-level committee, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan- Malpura, Sujangarh and Kuchaman City. Now Rajasthan will have 53 districts," Gehlot had said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Gehlot government had also said that the Rajasthan government would keep addressing delimitation issues "as per the panel's recommendation in the future too." But in the 2023 assembly elections, BJP came to power in Rajasthan following which the government was formed with Bhajan Lal Sharma as the Chief Minister.

BJP had won 115 seats out of 199 in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Congress won 69 seats. (ANI)

