BJP Accuses JMM Government of Asian Women's Hockey Championship Scam

The state BJP on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led Jharkhand government, accusing it of orchestrating a scam while organising the Asian Women's Hockey Championship in Ranchi last year.

State BJP chief Babulal Marandi demanded that Chief Minister Champai Soren should take immediate action and recommend a CBI probe into the matter. The sports event, held from October 27 to November 5, 2023, has come under scrutiny.

Marandi claimed that bills for petrol cars and battery-operated e-rickshaws were falsely presented as diesel expenses, alongside exorbitant food costs amounting to Rs 19,000 per plate, far exceeding standard rates even at the most luxurious hotels. He also alleged manipulation in tender processes favoring specific agencies.

The state sports directorate firmly refuted these allegations, describing them as false and baseless.

Sports director Sushant Gaurav clarified that all expenditures were conducted following government procedures, including the selection of contractors at the lowest rates through a transparent tender process.

Gaurav noted that a committee has been set up to investigate any discrepancies, reiterating that all bills were scrutinized and approved according to established regulations.

Regarding the food bill controversy, Gaurav clarified that the actual cost per plate was Rs 2,500 (excluding GST), and payments were made only after thorough verification and authorization as per official protocols.

