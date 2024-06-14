President Biden Declares No Commute for Son Hunter's Gun Conviction
President Joe Biden affirmed that he will not use his executive powers to lessen the sentence for his son Hunter Biden's federal felony gun crime conviction. Despite expressing pride in his son's recovery from addiction, Biden made it clear that he would neither pardon nor commute the impending sentence.
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he will not utilize his presidential powers to mitigate the sentence for his son, Hunter Biden, who has been convicted of federal felony gun crimes.
The statement was made during the Group of Seven summit when Biden was asked if he intended to commute his son's sentence. He replied in the negative.
The specific sentencing date for Hunter Biden remains undetermined, although the charges could result in up to 25 years of imprisonment.
The final decision on whether Hunter will serve time will be determined by US District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump-era appointee.
Biden's comments followed closely on the heels of the White House's previous statements, which did not dismiss the possibility of commutation.
Both the president and the White House have consistently stated that a pardon for Hunter Biden is not on the table. ''I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest, most decent men I know,'' remarked Biden during the news conference. ''I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him."
