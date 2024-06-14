Tamil Nadu BJP's Internal Tensions: Annamalai's Meeting with Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai visited senior party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday, acknowledging her political experience as a catalyst for the party's growth. Annamalai expressed his satisfaction after the visit, calling Soundararajan a dedicated leader who significantly contributed as the Tamil Nadu unit chief.

Soundararajan, reminiscing her leadership stint, staunchly believed the 'lotus will bloom in Tamil Nadu,' and her guidance continues to support the party. Annamalai's visit comes amid social media confrontations between their supporters, especially after BJP's recent electoral losses in Tamil Nadu. Senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, have also been involved in advising on post-poll strategies.

Soundararajan recently clarified statements regarding internal party conflicts and potential alliances, addressing speculations. Despite her loss in the South Chennai Lok Sabha seat to DMK's Tamizhachi Thangapandian, internal discussions on alliances with AIADMK persist, with contrasting opinions on future electoral tactics.

