Left Menu

President Javier Milei Engages in High-Stakes IMF Talks at G7

Argentina's right-wing President Javier Milei will meet with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the G7 summit. The meeting follows the approval of Argentina's $44 billion fund facility, allowing for an $800 million draw to aid economic recovery. Milei also met U.S. President Biden and Pope Francis.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:22 IST
President Javier Milei Engages in High-Stakes IMF Talks at G7
Javier Milei

Argentina's right-wing President Javier Milei will meet on Friday with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the sidelines of the G7 summit, the most important international forum he has attended since he took office in December. Milei will meet IMF head Kristalina Georgieva a day after the fund approved the eighth review of Argentina's $44 billion extended fund facility agreement, clearing the way for the country to draw $800 million to help drive its economic recovery.

Milei, a pro-market economist and former TV pundit, is battling to turn around a major economic crisis which he inherited when he took office in December. Milei also briefly met U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time since taking office and embraced his fellow countryman Pope Francis, with whom he has previously clashed.

Milei is also scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is hosting the summit, as well as World Bank President Ajay Banga. Although not scheduled on his official agenda, Milei could possibly meet with Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, an important trading partner whom the Argentine head of state has repeatedly criticized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024