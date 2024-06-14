Left Menu

Rand Soars as DA and ANC Strike Unity Deal

South Africa's rand appreciated after the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress struck a deal to form a unity government with the Inkatha Freedom Party. This coalition reassures investors by excluding radical parties. The rand traded at 18.40 against the dollar, up 0.2% from its previous close.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:11 IST
Rand Soars as DA and ANC Strike Unity Deal
AI Generated Representative Image

South Africa's rand gained on Friday after the Democratic Alliance said a deal had been struck with the African National Congress to form a unity government. The DA reached an agreement with the ANC and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) after two weeks of negotiations following last month's election, DA leader John Steenhuisen said.

"The rand is loving it!" said Danny Greeff, co-head of Africa at ETM Analytics. Analysts said markets also welcomed the exclusion of the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters and former President Jacob Zuma-backed populist uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) parties.

"News of this coalition will temper concerns that South Africa would embark on a policy approach challenging the mainstream economic consensus," said Markus Korhonen, senior associate in strategic intelligence at S-RM. At 1614 GMT, the rand traded at 18.40 against the dollar , around 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

The ANC lost its parliamentary majority in the May 29 election, for the first time since coming to power at the end of apartheid 30 years ago. "While the sustainability of an ANC-DA-IFP coalition is, of course, questionable, investors will cheer the fact that radical parties have been excluded," Greeff said.

In the first post-election parliament sitting, lawmakers will later on Friday elect the president. The ANC's Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be re-elected. On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed around 0.7% stronger. South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was flat at 10.125%. (Editing by Gareth Jones, Susan Fenton and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024