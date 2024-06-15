France at Crossroads: Looming Parliamentary Elections

France is facing a 'very serious moment' as parliamentary elections loom, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, with the far-right and far-left political blocs currently leading polls.

"We are at a very serious moment in the history of our country. There are major issues at stake, with wars, and with unprecedented economic challenges," said Macron, speaking at the end of a G7 summit in Italy.

