France at Crossroads: Looming Parliamentary Elections

France is at a critical juncture as parliamentary elections approach, with far-right and far-left political factions leading in the polls. President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the seriousness of the situation, citing wars and economic challenges at the conclusion of a G7 summit in Italy.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 00:23 IST
France is facing a 'very serious moment' as parliamentary elections loom, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, with the far-right and far-left political blocs currently leading polls.

"We are at a very serious moment in the history of our country. There are major issues at stake, with wars, and with unprecedented economic challenges," said Macron, speaking at the end of a G7 summit in Italy.

