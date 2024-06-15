France at Crossroads: Looming Parliamentary Elections
France is at a critical juncture as parliamentary elections approach, with far-right and far-left political factions leading in the polls. President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the seriousness of the situation, citing wars and economic challenges at the conclusion of a G7 summit in Italy.
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 00:23 IST
France is facing a 'very serious moment' as parliamentary elections loom, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, with the far-right and far-left political blocs currently leading polls.
"We are at a very serious moment in the history of our country. There are major issues at stake, with wars, and with unprecedented economic challenges," said Macron, speaking at the end of a G7 summit in Italy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nayib Bukele's Second Term: Balancing Crime Crackdown and Economic Challenges
Broadening Horizons: Italian G7 Summit Welcomes Unprecedented Guests
Javier Milei Heads to G7 Summit Amidst Market Reform Debate
G7 Summit to Tackle Chinese Overproduction
Modi and Macron Strengthen Strategic Alliance at G7 Summit