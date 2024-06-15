Arvind Kejriwal's govt responsible for water crisis in Delhi: BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya

BJP MP from Delhi North West Yogender Chandoliya on Saturday launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the prevailing water crisis in the national capital saying that the people of Delhi have been facing water crisis for the past 10 years due to Kejriwal's government. "Since the last 10 years, people of Delhi are facing water crisis and Arvind Kejriwal's government is responsible for this. Water Minister Atishi's only job is to tell lies...till 2013, Delhi Jal Board used to be in profit but today it is in debt of Rs 82,000 crores, the whole money has gone to powerful people through the tanker mafia...Atishi should stop defaming Haryana..."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Water Minister Atishi said that due to severe heatwave conditions, the water shortage persisted in Delhi. She appealed to people to consciously and carefully use the available water. "Due to severe heatwave conditions, water shortage in Delhi persists. Water supply to Delhi is falling short. Water in Wazirabad pond is almost finished. Munak canal, which is fed by two other canals, is also short of water. Water production in Delhi has fallen by 70 MGD. Earlier, it was 1005 MGD; now it has reduced to 932 MGD. All 7 water treatment plants fed by the Munak Canal are producing less water," Atishi said.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed that it is due to the "absolute failure" of Delhi government distribution system as the national capital reels under a water crisis with the rising temperatures and scorching heatwaves. Speaking to ANI Shekhawat said, "Primarily, the responsibility is of the Delhi government. Being the former 'Jal-Shakti' minister, I would like to say that it is an absolute failure of the Delhi government distribution system."

The record-high temperatures and heatwave in Delhi, which have resulted in maximum temperatures rising to around 50 degrees Celsius in some places, have also caused an extraordinary and excessive surge in water demand in the city. Earlier today, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest against the AAP-led Delhi government and Minister Atishi on Saturday to highlight the water crisis in the capital.

In a similar protest, Congress workers held a 'Matka Phod' (break pitchers) protest in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area and criticized both the AAP and BJP governments for the water scarcity in the national capital. Earlier, the Supreme Court said that the issue of sharing Yamuna River water between states is complex and sensitive and this court does not have the expertise and left the matter to the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to decide on Delhi's demand for additional water amid an ongoing water crisis.

The Delhi Government, in a fresh affidavit, informed the apex court that the tanker mafia is operational on the Haryana side of the Yamuna River and the AAP government lacks jurisdiction to act against the same. It is for Haryana to explain what steps it is taking to preserve the full supply of water to Delhi between the point of release and the point of receipt, as the affidavit mentioned. (ANI)

