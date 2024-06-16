Left Menu

Adityanath holds 'Janata Darshan' first time since MCC

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:24 IST
The Janata Darshan programme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was held in Gorakhpur on Sunday for the first time since the clamping of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the general election.

The last Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur was held on March 9, before the notification of the Lok Sabha elections was issued.

According to an official statement, the event witnessed a heavy crowd seeking the help of the state for their woes, including health problems.

The government claimed that the deserving people would be given full assistance from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund for treatment.

Adityanath heard about 350 people and assured them their problems would be resolved.

On the complaints related to police and revenue, the UP CM said officers must address these concerns at the district level.

