Party workers played big role in victory in 5 Lok Sabha seats: BJP's Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam

BJP's Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam on Sunday said that workers (karyakartas) played a very big role in party's victory in five Lok Sabha seats in the state. The Uttarakhand BJP unit held a programme to felicitate BJP workers in the state who played an important role in the BJP's victory in the five constituencies.

Dushyant Gautam said, "BJP workers worked very hard and played a very big role in the BJP's victory in five Lok Sabha seats. The meeting is being held to thank them and apprise them about the coming events." He further said that the objective of the meeting was also to discuss the upcoming by-elections in the state.

BJP emerged victorious in all five Lok Sabha constituencies including Tehri, Haridwar, Nainital, and Almora in Uttarakhand for the third consecutive time. The BJP recorded a clean sweep in the state in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

The victory margins on all seats surpassed 1.5 lakh votes, with the highest margin of 3.3 lakh votes recorded in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency where incumbent MP Ajay Bhatt received 7.7 lakh votes compared to Congress candidate Prakash Joshi (4.3 lakh votes). Bhatt had previously defeated Congress leader Harish Rawat by a margin of 3.4 lakh votes in the 2019 elections.

Former chief minister and BJP candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat won the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat in Uttarakhand. As per the data from ECI, Rawat defeated Virendra Rawat of Congress by 164056 votes. The BJP candidate polled 653808 votes while the Congress candidate obtained 479752 votes. Umesh Kumar Patrakar, an independent candidate, got 91188 votes.

Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP candidate from Tehri secured her fourth consecutive win from this constituency. Shah defeated Jot Singh Gunsola of Congress by 2.7 lakh votes. Polling for all five seats was held in a single phase on April 19. (ANI)

