"NDA government at Centre is not stable, can fall anytime," says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a jibe at the government formed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the centre and said that it is not stable and can fall anytime. "The situation in sansad is not similar to what it was in 2014 and 2019. If Rahul Gandhi says that they can make the government fall anytime, then, there is a meaning to it. The NDA government that has been formed at the centre is not stable enough. Anything can happen," said Sanjay Raut.

"We have heard that Chandrababu Naidu has asked for the Lok Sabha Speaker post... If a candidate of NDA will not get the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, then PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will break TDP, JDU and LJP (Ram Vilas)... If Chandrababu Naidu doesn't get this position then we will ensure that his candidate gets the support from the INDIA alliance," he added. Amid the controversy over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar's remark of calling the BJP arrogant which restricted it to 240 and terming the INDIA bloc anti-Ram, Sanjay Raut said, "RSS has to play a role in safeguarding the constitution and democracy in the country. RSS is also responsible for all the damage caused in the last ten years. Whatever damage that Modi and Shah caused to Kashmir, Manipur, country's security, RSS is also responsible for it."

Earlier, RSS leader Indresh Kumar whipped up a political storm for stating that the BJP was restricted to 240 seats, well below the majority mark, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, due to its "arrogance". "Desh ka vatavaran iss samay mein bahut spasht hai - jinhone Ram ka virodh kiya wo sab satta se baahar hain, jinhone Ram ki bhakti ka sankalp liya aaj wo satta mein hain aur teesri baar ki sarkar Narendra Modi ke netritva mein bann gayi hai. The country will make progress under his leadership - there is this trust among the people. We hope that this trust thrives (The mood of the country is very clear at present. Those who opposed Lord Ram are not in power, those who set the goal to respect Lord Ram are in power and the government has been formed for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi)," Kumar said. (ANI)

