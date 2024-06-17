Controversy Erupts Over EVM Tampering: Congress Demands Transparency
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has requested the Election Commission to release detailed data on faulty EVMs used in the recent Lok Sabha polls. This comes amid allegations of EVM tampering by opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, who have cited several issues with the machines' accuracy and reliability.
In a significant development, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has called on the Election Commission to disclose comprehensive data on malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the Lok Sabha elections.
Gogoi, who secured a notable victory in Assam, highlighted discrepancies in EVM results, sparking fresh debates about their reliability. The controversy was further fueled by opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, who cited a media report alleging EVM tampering in Mumbai.
While the Election Commission has dismissed these allegations, prominent figures like Elon Musk have added their voices to the debate, raising concerns about the potential hacking risks associated with electronic voting systems.
