Annie Raja Welcomes Rahul's Strategic Move in Rae Bareli

Senior CPI leader Annie Raja has voiced her approval of Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. She stated that this move is necessary given the current political landscape in the country.

Raja explained that the decision to vacate one of Gandhi's constituencies adheres to existing laws. She asserted the importance of having a prominent leader like Gandhi active in the Hindi heartland.

Discussing potential changes, Raja mentioned that decisions within the INDIA alliance, including Priyanka Gandhi's possible candidacy, would depend on collective agreements. She praised the Congress party's move to field a female candidate in the bypoll, emphasizing the need for greater women representation in the Lok Sabha.

