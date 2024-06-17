Left Menu

Annie Raja Welcomes Rahul's Strategic Move in Rae Bareli

Senior CPI leader Annie Raja welcomed Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Rae Bareli seat, deeming it essential under current political circumstances. She endorsed the Congress party's adherence to legal requirements and hinted at the possibility of Priyanka Gandhi contesting from Wayanad. Raja also expressed pleasure over the Congress's decision to field a woman candidate in the bypoll.

Updated: 17-06-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:24 IST
Senior CPI leader Annie Raja has voiced her approval of Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. She stated that this move is necessary given the current political landscape in the country.

Raja explained that the decision to vacate one of Gandhi's constituencies adheres to existing laws. She asserted the importance of having a prominent leader like Gandhi active in the Hindi heartland.

Discussing potential changes, Raja mentioned that decisions within the INDIA alliance, including Priyanka Gandhi's possible candidacy, would depend on collective agreements. She praised the Congress party's move to field a female candidate in the bypoll, emphasizing the need for greater women representation in the Lok Sabha.

