Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Contest Wayanad: IUML Cheers Congress's Bold Move

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) hailed the Congress's resolute decision to nominate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the forthcoming bypoll, expressing confidence that her parliamentary presence will bolster the opposition INDIA alliance.

Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, the IUML's supreme leader and prominent figure in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, revealed that the party had recommended Priyanka's candidacy if Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat.

'Priyanka's arrival in Kerala will significantly fortify the UDF,' Thangal stressed to the media. Highlighting the current political atmosphere, IUML leaders noted that her election could present a formidable challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. Meanwhile, Abu B P K Kunhalikutty confidently asserted that Priyanka would secure a convincing victory in Wayanad.

The IUML's endorsement came soon after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge declared in New Delhi that Rahul Gandhi would keep his Rae Bareli seat, vacating Wayanad for his sister Priyanka to run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)