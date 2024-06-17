Left Menu

Slovenian PM Backs Antonio Costa for EU Council President

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob announced his support for former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa as the new EU Council president. Costa, a strong candidate from the Socialist grouping, is backed by Portugal's current rightist coalition. EU leaders will debate the line-up for top EU positions in an upcoming informal meeting.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob told reporters on Monday he would support former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa as the new EU Council president, before an informal meeting where EU leaders will debate the line-up in top EU jobs after EU parliament elections.

The Council presidency is likely to go to the Socialist grouping, and Costa, who governed Portugal for eight years from 2015 until last November, is widely seen as a strong candidate.

Portugal's current rightist coalition this month said it would back Costa.

