Controversy Erupts Over Telangana MLA's Bakrid Greetings

A Congress MLA in Telangana, Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, found himself at the center of a controversy on Monday after his Bakrid greetings on social media featured a graphic image of a cow. This provoked a sharp response from the BJP.

Reddy later issued an apology for the 'inadvertent error' and promptly removed the post from all social media platforms. He clarified that the poster was meant to feature a goat and assured that such issues would be avoided in the future by instructing his team to thoroughly check postings.

BJP MLA Raja Singh lashed out, alleging that the image insulted Hindus and questioned the silence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Reddy, defining himself as a 'Ram bhakt,' reiterated his apology and commitment to traditional values.

