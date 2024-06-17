Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Telangana MLA's Bakrid Greetings

Congress MLA Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy faced backlash for including a cow image in Bakrid greetings, receiving criticism from BJP. Reddy apologized for the error and removed the post. BJP MLA Raja Singh questioned the intent and demanded a response from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:08 IST
A Congress MLA in Telangana, Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, found himself at the center of a controversy on Monday after his Bakrid greetings on social media featured a graphic image of a cow. This provoked a sharp response from the BJP.

Reddy later issued an apology for the 'inadvertent error' and promptly removed the post from all social media platforms. He clarified that the poster was meant to feature a goat and assured that such issues would be avoided in the future by instructing his team to thoroughly check postings.

BJP MLA Raja Singh lashed out, alleging that the image insulted Hindus and questioned the silence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Reddy, defining himself as a 'Ram bhakt,' reiterated his apology and commitment to traditional values.

