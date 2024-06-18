Left Menu

Mamata meets BJP MP 'Ananta Maharaj' in Cooch Behar

PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:54 IST
Mamata meets BJP MP 'Ananta Maharaj' in Cooch Behar
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met BJP Rajya Sabha MP 'Ananta Maharaj' alias Nagen Roy, a leader of the Rajbongshi community, at his Cooch Behar residence on Tuesday afternoon.

Roy welcomed Banerjee at the Chakchaka Palace with a traditional scarf and 'guwa paan' or betel leaf.

The meeting, which was seen as politically significant, lasted for around 35 minutes.

Before visiting Roy's residence, Banerjee offered prayers at the Madan Mohan temple in the district headquarters town.

Banerjee arrived in Cooch Behar on Monday evening after visiting the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri where she met victims of the Kanchanjunga Express tragedy.

The TMC wrested the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat from the BJP, defeating incumbent MP Nisith Pramanik by nearly 40,000 votes. The election results gave rise to fervent speculations on whether fresh political equations were in the making given Roy's influence over a significant section of Rajbanshi community members of the region.

While the state BJP has so far not responded to the development, which is likely to add to the party's discomfiture, Roy himself was cryptic about the meeting.

''Let's see what happens in future,'' he told reporters after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024