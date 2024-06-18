Left Menu

Finnish Parliament Moves Closer to Blocking Russian Border Asylum Seekers

An influential legislative committee in Finland has suggested that parliament could approve a government proposal to temporarily reject asylum seekers arriving via the Russian border with some amendments. The proposal, aimed partly at countering alleged Russian tactics, conflicts with human rights but is justified as an emergency measure.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:09 IST
A Finnish government proposal to temporarily reject asylum seekers arriving across the country's border with Russia can be accepted by parliament if some amendments are made, an influential committee of legislators said on Tuesday.

The announcement by the chair of the Finnish parliament's constitutional committee paves the way for the controversial proposal to be approved in a plenary vote at a later time. The government in May presented legislation allowing border guards to prevent migrants arriving across the long, forested border with Russia from seeking asylum, despite admitting the law would be in conflict with human rights commitments.

Finland believes

Moscow is promoting the crossings in retaliation for Helsinki joining NATO, which backs Ukraine against Russia's invasion. The Kremlin denies the allegation, and very few migrants have arrived in recent months. While the law clearly contradicts principles included in international human rights agreements, it was still justified as a temporary emergency law under the circumstances, committee Chair Heikki Vestman told a press conference.

For the legislation to pass it must be accompanied by a procedure giving those who are rejected a possibility to appeal the decision, Vestman, who belongs to the ruling National Coalition Party, added.

