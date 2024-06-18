Radhakrishnan Resigns Ministerial Post After Lok Sabha Victory

Senior CPI(M) leader K Radhakrishnan, who emerged victorious from Kerala's Alathur constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections, has resigned as the state's Minister for Devaswom and Welfare of SC, ST, and Backward Classes, as well as Parliamentary Affairs. His resignation letter was handed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan expressed satisfaction with his tenure, highlighting his efforts to serve the people. Before stepping down, he issued a significant order mandating the replacement of colonial-era terms used to describe tribal settlements with more respectful alternatives.

Radhakrishnan's victory in the April 26 polls saw him secure a win by nearly 20,111 votes. He is expected to travel to New Delhi later this month to take on his new role as a Member of Parliament.

