Tisza Party Makes Waves in European Parliament
Hungarian political newcomer Peter Magyar's Tisza Party will join the centre-right European People's Party in the European Parliament. Tisza Party leader Peter Magyar announced their admission, which was approved by 97% of the votes, at a news conference in Brussels.
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:46 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungarian political newcomer Peter Magyar's Tisza party will join the centre-right European People's Party in the European Parliament, Tisza party leader Peter Magyar told a news conference on Tuesday in Brussels.
"We are happy that the EPP group just voted by 97% of the votes for our admission," Magyar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Epic Showdowns in Indian Politics: Key Lok Sabha Election Contests
Claudia Sheinbaum: Breaking Barriers in Mexican Politics
Portugal's Stricter Immigration Plan Shifts EU Politics Right
Trump's Epic Legal Battles and Beyond: A Pivotal Year in US Politics
Kumari Selja's Resurgence: Triumph in Sirsa Reaffirms Key Role in Haryana Politics