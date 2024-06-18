Congress to Push for Power Tariff Rollback in Goa Assembly

The Congress in Goa announced on Tuesday its intention to push for a rollback of the recently implemented 3.5% power tariff hike during the forthcoming monsoon session of the state legislative assembly.

During a press conference following the Congress legislative Party meeting, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao criticized the BJP-led state government for breaking its prior assurance of no tariff increases. "Despite promises, the tariff has been hiked by 3.5%. There's an increase in the power tariff alongside ongoing power cuts," Alemao asserted.

Alemao also pointed out that the electricity department has yet to recover Rs 1,450 crore from industrial consumers and government sectors. He questioned the logic behind burdening common consumers when substantial dues are still pending. Additionally, Alemao cast doubts on the effectiveness of the Rs 12,000 crore spent on improving the electricity transmission network, citing frequent power cuts.

