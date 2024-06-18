Left Menu

"Congress in Haryana run as personal fiefdom": Kiran Choudhry offers resignation

"To spread the values and ideology of the father of Haryana, Choudhary Bansi Lal in Haryana and honest development of the region and the state will always be my priority," Kiran Choudhry said in a post on 'X' while sharing her resignation letter.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:59 IST
"Congress in Haryana run as personal fiefdom": Kiran Choudhry offers resignation
Former Congress leader Kiran Choudhry (Photo credit/X@officekiran). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress suffered a major setback on Tuesday as senior party leader Kiran Choudhry resigned from the primary membership of Congress saying that the party is being run as the "personal fiefdom" leaving no space for "sincere voices" like herself. Her daughter Shruti Choudhry also resigned from the Congress on Tuesday.

"To spread the values and ideology of the father of Haryana, Choudhary Bansi Lal in Haryana and honest development of the region and the state will always be my priority," Kiran Choudhry said in a post on 'X' while sharing her resignation letter. Choudhry further said that unfortunately, the Congress Party in Haryana has left no space for leaders like her who have been "stifled, humiliated and conspired against" in a most "well-orchestrated and systematic manner".

"...it is most unfortunate that the Congress Party in Haryana is being run as the personal fiefdom leaving no space for sincere voices like mine, who have been stifled, humiliated and conspired against in a most well-orchestrated and systematic manner, thus, significantly hampering my diligent efforts to represent our people and uphold the values, I have always stood for," Choudhry said in her resignation letter tendered to Congress president Malliakarjun Kharge. Pointing out that she has been compelled to look ahead at a fresh start, Choudhry said, "I have been a loyal and steadfast Member of the Congress Party for the last 4 decades and have, over these years, devoted my life to the Party and the people whom I represent."

"In Haryana, I also represent the rich legacy of Late Ch. Bansi Lal, the architect of Modern Haryana and my late husband Ch. Surender Singh," the two-time former Cabinet Minister added. Kiran Choudhry's daughter Shruti Choudhry also resigned from the Congress on Tuesday.

"The Congress Party in Haryana has unfortunately become one-person-centric who has compromised the interest of the Party for his own selfish and petty interests and it is thus time for me to move on so that I may continue to uphold the interest of my people and the values that I stand for," Shruti Choudhry said in her resignation letter. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won five sears from Haryana, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won five seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024