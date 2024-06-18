"Congress in Haryana run as personal fiefdom": Kiran Choudhry offers resignation

The Congress suffered a major setback on Tuesday as senior party leader Kiran Choudhry resigned from the primary membership of Congress saying that the party is being run as the "personal fiefdom" leaving no space for "sincere voices" like herself. Her daughter Shruti Choudhry also resigned from the Congress on Tuesday.

"To spread the values and ideology of the father of Haryana, Choudhary Bansi Lal in Haryana and honest development of the region and the state will always be my priority," Kiran Choudhry said in a post on 'X' while sharing her resignation letter. Choudhry further said that unfortunately, the Congress Party in Haryana has left no space for leaders like her who have been "stifled, humiliated and conspired against" in a most "well-orchestrated and systematic manner".

"...it is most unfortunate that the Congress Party in Haryana is being run as the personal fiefdom leaving no space for sincere voices like mine, who have been stifled, humiliated and conspired against in a most well-orchestrated and systematic manner, thus, significantly hampering my diligent efforts to represent our people and uphold the values, I have always stood for," Choudhry said in her resignation letter tendered to Congress president Malliakarjun Kharge. Pointing out that she has been compelled to look ahead at a fresh start, Choudhry said, "I have been a loyal and steadfast Member of the Congress Party for the last 4 decades and have, over these years, devoted my life to the Party and the people whom I represent."

"In Haryana, I also represent the rich legacy of Late Ch. Bansi Lal, the architect of Modern Haryana and my late husband Ch. Surender Singh," the two-time former Cabinet Minister added. Kiran Choudhry's daughter Shruti Choudhry also resigned from the Congress on Tuesday.

"The Congress Party in Haryana has unfortunately become one-person-centric who has compromised the interest of the Party for his own selfish and petty interests and it is thus time for me to move on so that I may continue to uphold the interest of my people and the values that I stand for," Shruti Choudhry said in her resignation letter. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won five sears from Haryana, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won five seats. (ANI)

