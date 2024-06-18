Rahul Gandhi Resigns Wayanad Seat, Priyanka Gandhi Set for Electoral Debut

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has resigned from his Lok Sabha seat in Wayanad, Kerala. This move comes as he retains his seat in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. The Lok Sabha Secretariat confirmed that his resignation was accepted, effective June 18.

In a significant development, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi's sister, is set to contest in the Wayanad bypoll, marking her electoral debut. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the decision following discussions with the party's top leaders at his residence in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi's resignation reduces the Congress' tally in the Lok Sabha to 98. This also creates the first vacancy in the newly-formed 18th Lok Sabha. Should Priyanka Gandhi win, all three members of the Gandhi family—Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi—will serve in Parliament together, with Sonia Gandhi currently a Rajya Sabha member. The new Lok Sabha members will take their oaths on June 24 and 25, coinciding with the commencement of the new session.

