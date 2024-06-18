Modi Visits Kashi Vishwanath: Seeks Blessings for India's Prosperity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple, seeking blessings for India's progress and citizens' prosperity in his first Varanasi trip post-Lok Sabha polls. Modi also participated in the Ganga aarti and addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan. He was joined by UP Governor and Chief Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a significant visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, offering prayers and seeking blessings for India's progress and the well-being of its 140 crore citizens. The visit marked Modi's first trip to his Varanasi constituency since the Lok Sabha elections.
Earlier in the day, he addressed the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan at Mehndiganj and later participated in the Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi was welcomed at the temple by its chief priest, Shrikant Mishra, who performed the pooja amid the chanting of mantras.
Sharing his experience on social media platform X, Modi expressed his prayers for India's prosperity, happiness, and good health of its citizens. He is scheduled to stay overnight at the Banaras Locomotive Works' guesthouse.
