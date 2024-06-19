Biden's Virginia Fundraiser with the Clintons: A $8.1M Boost
U.S. President Joe Biden raised $8.1 million at a Virginia fundraiser hosted by former Governor Terry McAuliffe and attended by Bill and Hillary Clinton. Key priorities for Biden's re-election include reproductive rights and lowering costs. This event follows a $30 million fundraiser in California with Barack Obama.
U.S. President Joe Biden raised about $8.1 million in support of his White House bid at a fundraiser in Virginia on Tuesday with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The event was held at the home of former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. "There isn't anything more important to any of us than making sure Joe Biden is re-elected," Hillary Clinton said on at the event, adding Biden's priorities for a second term include bolstering reproductive rights and lowering costs for Americans.
She called Biden's Republican rival Donald Trump a "clear and present danger to our country and the world." Biden's fundraiser comes just after another high-profile and star-studded cash haul in California last weekend, when the president appeared on stage with former President Barack Obama.
That event, which was attended by Hollywood stars George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand, raised more than $30 million. Recent polls have shown Biden and Trump virtually tied in Virginia ahead of November's matchup.
