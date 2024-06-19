Putin Eager for Moscow Summit with Kim Jong Un
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed a keen interest in holding his next meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Moscow. This statement was made during the start of talks between the two leaders in Pyongyang, as reported by the Russian state-run news agency RIA.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that his next meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would take place in Moscow, Russian state-run news agency RIA cited Putin as saying on Wednesday.
Putin spoke at start of the talks with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.
