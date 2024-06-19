Left Menu

Putin Eager for Moscow Summit with Kim Jong Un

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed a keen interest in holding his next meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Moscow. This statement was made during the start of talks between the two leaders in Pyongyang, as reported by the Russian state-run news agency RIA.

Putin spoke at start of the talks with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

