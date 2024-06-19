Angry Outburst: Shia Leader Imran Reza Ansari's Emotional Moment After Election Defeat

A video featuring Shia leader Imran Reza Ansari, of the People's Conference, venting his frustration post-election failure has gone viral on social media.

The 19-second clip, showing Ansari angrily addressing his supporters, has drawn considerable ire online.

Sajad Gani Lone, the People's Conference head, faced a significant defeat in Baramulla's Lok Sabha seat, losing to independent candidate Engineer Rashid. Rashid secured victory amid ongoing terror funding allegations, placing National Conference's Omar Abdullah in second and Lone in a distant third.

Reflecting on this debacle, Ansari's impassioned speech included throwing a cup of tea in frustration and harsh words for an elderly supporter.

Despite leading only in Handwara assembly segment, the party lost notably even in Ansari's stronghold, Pattan.

