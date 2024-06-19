Romanian President Klaus Iohannis Weighs Bid for NATO Chief Role
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced he will clarify his intentions regarding a potential bid to become the next NATO chief at an upcoming state defence council meeting. His decision follows Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's strong backing by most alliance members. More details will be revealed on Thursday afternoon.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he would address whether he will continue his bid to become the next chief of NATO at a state defence council meeting on Thursday, after Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gained the backing of nearly all alliance members.
"After (the meeting) I will tell the public. I can assure you that tomorrow afternoon you will be fully informed," he said at a news conference after being asked whether he was still in the running.
