Left Menu

Resignation Amid Reshuffle: Hanoi's Party Chief Steps Down

Dinh Tien Dung, party chief of Hanoi and former finance minister, has resigned due to violations during his tenure at the finance ministry from 2016-2021. This marks another high-profile exit amid Vietnam's major leadership reshuffle and intensified anti-graft crackdown.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:46 IST
Resignation Amid Reshuffle: Hanoi's Party Chief Steps Down

The party chief of Vietnam's capital city Hanoi, Dinh Tien Dung, has resigned, the government said on Wednesday, marking the latest top official to exit as the ruling Communist Party carries out a major reshuffle.

Dung, 63, a former finance minister, was found by the party to be responsible for violations committed at the finance ministry during the 2016-2021 period, the government said in a statement. Dung is a member of the Politburo, the most powerful decision-making body in the Southeast Asian country.

It was not clear whether Dung would be removed from the Politburo, which has seen six of its members leaving since late 2022 amid an intensified anti-graft crackdown and a major leadership reshuffle

. The government statement said the ministry of finance, in its 2016-2021 term, failed to properly manage the issuance and trade of some corporate bonds, while some ministry officials broke party rules.

"The violations and shortcomings of the ministry for the 2016-2021 term have caused serious and irreparable consequences, leading to significant losses to the state budget and hurting bond investors," the statement said. The government said the Politburo had agreed to let Dung step down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024