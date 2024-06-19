Shiv Sena Leader Seeks Repoll Over Alleged Election Malpractices

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut has called for a repoll in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency, following his defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Raut's request to the Election Commission of India (ECI) cites 'corrupt and illegal practices' by the BJP's Narayan Rane, who emerged victorious.

A notice sent to the ECI by Raut's lawyer, Asim Sarode, alleges extensive manipulation and unfair practices. The complaint demands a response from the ECI within seven days. Rane, a former Union minister and ex-chief minister, won the seat by a margin of 47,858 votes, marking the BJP's first victory in the coastal Konkan region.

Raut is determined to fight what he describes as detrimental practices to free and fair elections. Allegations include post-campaign canvassing and attempts to bribe and intimidate voters. Additionally, it's claimed that BJP's younger leader, MLA Nitesh Rane, promised village sarpanches funding based on votes cast in their favor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)